Veterans Day ceremonies go virtual

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - With COVID-19 case numbers still high in Adams County, organizations are finding new ways to celebrate our service members.

Instead of a large gathering, the celebration at the Illinois Veterans' Home will be virtual to help stay within COVID-19 guidelines.

Staff said residents are excited for something to look forward to.

“It’s a time for them to just come back and reflect on things and, this year especially, they would rather find an escape into this area I think than the restrictions that we have today," said Troy Culbertson, Illinois Veterans' Home administrator.

The event will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and will be live streamed on our WGEM Facebook page and on WGEM.com.