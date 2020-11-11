WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 10) North Shelby Raiders Set Their Sights On Facing A Familiar Post-Season Rival On “Football Friday Night” In Ludlow, Missouri

North Shelby head coach Seth Bass scouted the Wildcats of Southwest Livingston last week when the Raiders had their post-season game canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. Coach Bass is keenly aware that the (9-1) top-seeded team that knocked the second-seeded Raiders out of the playoffs last season on the 8-Man gridiron will be a formidable opponent. That's especially when you consider that the Raiders will be playing on their home turf when the two Class 1 District 2 squads meet this week in a title game. A game that by the way, has the entire town of Shelbyville buzzing. We'll check in on the Raiders Camp and find out what additional insight the top field general at NSHS has to share regarding facing the Wildcats in the biggest game of the season.