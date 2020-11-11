WGEM Sports At Ten (Part II): Tuesday (Nov. 10) Culver-Stockton Wildcats Set To Resume Workouts On The College Gridiron On Wednesday And Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Standouts Earn All-District Recognition

The (1-2) Culver-Stockton College football team is scheduled to resume workouts on the turf on Wednesday morning in Canton. C-SC is still scheduled to face Grand View University on the road this weekend in a Heart Of America Athletic Conference contest. The 'Cats lost against GVU last season in Canton. Culver last played in a game on November 1 in Iowa when they dropped a 20-16 decision against William Penn University. Last Saturday's game against Graceland University was postponed until November 19 due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. So far four games on the Wildcats 2020 schedule have been lost due to situations surrounding the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic.

Four members of the 2020 Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Team have been recognized for their outstanding play this past season in the Class 4 District 7 ranks. We'll have an update from America's Hometown.

In the NBA, a Hall of Fame legend who was known around the world as a star player, exceptional head coach, and respected broadcaster for one of the league's storied franchises has passed away. We'll have the latest on Boston Celtics great Tommy Heinsohn.