WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 10) North Shelby Raiders Set Their Sights On District Title Game Showdown On Football Friday Night And Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats Fall To (0-2) On The College Hardwood
College Basketball (Tuesday)
Women
La Crosse, Wisconsin
R.W. Beggs Sr. Gym
Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats 54
Viterbo Lady Vikings 64
C-SC Leaders:
Ashley Nelson: 10 Pts/ 6 Rebs./ 2 Assists
Payton Curley: 14 Pts./ 5 Rebs.
C-SC Now (0-2) On The Season
Hannibal-LaGrange Lady Trojans 56
Missouri Valley College 79
Sophie Schooley: 12 Points
Emma Anderson: 12 Points
Men
Hannibal-LaGrange 58
Missouri Valley College 76
Michael Hood 24 Pts. / 6 Rebs. / 5 Assists
Grant Peters: 11 Points
Logan Dorethy: 9 Pts. / 5 Rebs.