WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (November 10) North Shelby Raiders Set Their Sights On District Title Game Showdown On Football Friday Night And Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats Fall To (0-2) On The College Hardwood

College Basketball (Tuesday)

Women

La Crosse, Wisconsin

R.W. Beggs Sr. Gym

Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats 54

Viterbo Lady Vikings 64

C-SC Leaders:

Ashley Nelson: 10 Pts/ 6 Rebs./ 2 Assists

Payton Curley: 14 Pts./ 5 Rebs.

C-SC Now (0-2) On The Season

Hannibal-LaGrange Lady Trojans 56

Missouri Valley College 79

Sophie Schooley: 12 Points

Emma Anderson: 12 Points

Men

Hannibal-LaGrange 58

Missouri Valley College 76

Michael Hood 24 Pts. / 6 Rebs. / 5 Assists

Grant Peters: 11 Points

Logan Dorethy: 9 Pts. / 5 Rebs.

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

