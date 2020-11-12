AC/DC is back and fighting off the black with new album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Through decades, deaths and disasters, AC/DC keeps thundering on. After 47 years, the band is releasing its 17th studio album, “Power Up,” on Friday. It’s their first in six years and first since the death of founding member Malcolm Young. But Malcolm’s spirit and songs are all over the album. His younger brother, the band’s legendary school-uniform-wearing guitarist Angus Young, chose only unused songs he and his brother had written together in the band’s earlier decades for the album. Angus Young told The Associated Press in an interview that he concentrated on the ones he knew were his brother’s favorites.