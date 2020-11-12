Another Cold Front Arrives This Evening

We were able to cool off easily Wednesday night into this Thursday morning as a high pressure system is still near by. This high pressure continued to provide us with clear skies and light winds. So it's another chilly start, as temperatures are in the upper 20s to mid 30s. You may want to give yourself a little extra time as you head out the door though, as frost developed overnight. Thanks to the high pressure still near by, we'll enjoy some sunshine during the morning and afternoon. Winds to start the day will be out of the southeast, but later in the afternoon will come out of the south. Late in the afternoon, we could have gusts up to 20 mph. With those southerly winds and sunshine, we'll end up slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into late Thursday afternoon and evening, a cold front will begin to move closer to the Tri-States. As it does, clouds will build into the area. The strongest lift and available moisture will be to our north. However, I have a few models showing the front could squeeze out some light sprinkles. The cold front will also drop our temperatures very quickly Thursday night and will kick up our wind speeds.