Another man charged in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another man has been charged in the 2016 killing of a 20 year old whose grandmother’s St. Louis-area soul food restaurant was the setting for the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced 29-year-old Travell Anthony Hill was indicted for conspiracy to commit murder for hire. Prosecutors say the slain man’s uncle set up a $5,000 payment to Hill two days after Andre Montgomery’s killing. Hill discussed the killing and his payment in a recorded phone call. His lawyer didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Thursday. Montgomery’s uncle, James Timothy Norman, was previously arrested for the scheme.