Armenians protest Nagorno-Karabakh truce terms for a 3rd day

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Armenia’s capital to protest a cease-fire agreement that gave territorial concessions to Azerbaijan in the long-running conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The rally marked the third straight day of demonstrations following a truce to halt more than six weeks of deadly fighting between the two ex-Soviet nations. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The agreement calls for Armenia to turn over control of some areas its holds outside the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh. It prompted celebrations in Baku, but has angered Armenians.