Big 12 only 2 games, as planned and not any new COVID issues

The Big 12 has only two games scheduled this weekend. That has been the plan since the revised schedule came out more than three months ago, and not because of any recent COVID-19 issues. TCU plays at West Virginia on Saturday, when Baylor is at Texas Tech. Those teams will all be off the following weekend when the Big 12’s other six teams play. The revised schedule had late open dates for potential use to make up games. The only conference game postponed was Oklahoma State at Baylor, but the Bears already have a scheduled game this week.