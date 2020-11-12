Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s tree extends to all corners of NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Not long ago, NFL Films sat down with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid to reflect on his four decades in football. The offensive mastermind affectionately known as “Big Red” had a rare opportunity to ponder his past. More than anything else Reid found himself thinking about the people in coaching that have meant so much to him, including the 10 that have joined him at the pinnacle of their profession. Five of them remain NFL head coaches, giving Reid one of the most successful trees in the coaching profession.