City of Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory due to rise of COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — The City of Chicago is advising residents to stay home due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.



The city made the announcement on Thursday.

The order advisory begins on Monday, November 16, 2020.



Residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries.

Additionally, residents are strongly advised to:

Not have guests in their homes unless they are essential workers (e.g., home healthcare providers or childcare workers)

Cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations

Avoid travel

This advisory shall remain in place for 30 days or until such time as the Commissioner of Health determines a change to the guidance is appropriate.