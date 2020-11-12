Cooler Friday Ahead

Temperatures were fairly pleasant and around the average Thursday after southerly winds helped to bring in some warmer air. However, those warmer temperatures will begin to drop following a cold front passage Thursday evening. The frontal passage will be mostly dry, but there could be some light drizzle associated with it. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 20's overnight. Friday morning will be very cold, and daytime highs will only reach into the mid 40's.

The wind shifts and Saturday brings warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50's. However, there will also be scattered rain showers on Saturday, with the best chance for rain being in the morning and again Saturday evening. There may even be a couple rumbles of thunder. Another cold front comes through Saturday night and temperatures on Sunday hold at around 50 degrees with windy conditions. The low 50's continue for the first half of next week before a gradual warming trend begins Wednesday and Thursday.