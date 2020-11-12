Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -- A 21-year-old man went to the hospital after a rollover crash involving a deer Thursday night in Adams County.

The crash happened at about 6:19 p.m. when Dakota Holder was driving a truck down Hwy 104 toward Quincy just west of E. 2400th Street, according to an Adams County Sheriff's Office news release.

A deputy on scene told WGEM news that Holder swerved to avoid a deer that had ran out onto the road. The truck ended up hitting the deer anyway, and then ran into the ditch and rolled over.

The release said Holder was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries. There were three passengers in the truck, Bettie Bumgarner, 26, who was hurt but did not have to go to the hospital, and two juveniles, who were OK.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office news release said there are charges involved in the case, but the release was not clear about who faced them. The charges are operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to secure a child in a restraint system.

WGEM News called for clarification but had not yet heard back by time of this publication.