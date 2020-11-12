Fire destroys rural Missouri home

A northeast Missouri home was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning.

Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District responded to a fire around 4 a.m. at 13128 Whitaker Lane in rural New London, Missouri, which is 8 miles west of Saverton, Missouri.

Fire officials said a two story home went up in flames and the homeowner was inside at the time of the fire.

Officials said the woman inside was able to make it out safely.

Officials are heading back to the scene to asses the damage.

They said the upper floor was completely destroyed and only two walls on the lower level still stand.

No word on a cause of the fire at this point.