First veterans’ home to serve Chicago now open

CHICAGO (WGEM) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker commemorated the opening of a new veterans' home in Chicago on Wednesday.

According to the Governor's Office, this is the first state veterans' retirement facility to open in 20 years. It is also the first to serve the Chicagoland area.

The home will accommodate 200 retired Illinois veterans.

Governor Pritzker says support for veterans has been an important part of his time as governor. He says it started with his order for a full review of the health, safety, and security of vets' homes across the state, and then led to his plans for the Quincy Veterans' Home.

"Shortly thereafter, I began the planning process to build another state-of-the-art facility for our nation's heroes, to replace the aging one in Quincy, Illinois, that had been plagued with infectious disease, that ultimately, tragically, took the lives of some of the residents there," Governor Pritzker said.

Completion of the Chicago facility was made possible through funding in Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan FY20 budget.

The new 187,000 square foot, five-story facility is located on the Northwest side of Chicago and embraces the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Community Living Center (CLC) guidelines, which advocate a culture change from a medical model to a resident centered model of care. The architecture of the Chicago Veteran’s Home supports this resident focus by creating sixteen total “households.” Four of the households are specifically dedicated to residents with dementia care needs. Each floor is outfitted with original artwork in the form of colorful murals by local artist Indira Johnson.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) and the Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) were also at the event today.

The Governor's office says through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, IDVA and CDB will carry out a number of projects at Illinois Veterans’ Homes in the coming years, including a $230 million project to rebuild the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy. Veterans interested in applying for residence at the Chicago Veterans’ Home can should contact the home’s Administrator, T’Kira Siler-Wilkinson at tkira.wilkinson@illinois.gov for additional information.