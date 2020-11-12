Georgia counties prepare for hand tally of presidential race

ATLANTA (AP) — As Georgia counties prepare for a hand tally of the presidential race, the state’s top elections official plans to quarantine after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told The Associated Press that Tricia Raffensperger tested positive Thursday. Fuchs says Brad Raffensperger was en route to get tested and plans to self-quarantine as a precaution even if his test is negative. On Wednesday, Raffensperger announced an audit of presidential election results that he says would be done with a full hand tally of ballots because the margin is so tight.