Ghana’s former president Jerry Rawlings dies at 73

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s former president Jerry Rawlings, who staged two coups and later helped transition Ghana to a stable democracy, has died, according to the state’s Radio Ghana and the president. Rawlings was 73. The West African nation’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said that Rawlings died Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, Accra, where he had been receiving treatment after a short illness. “A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss,” he said in an official statement after sending condolences to the family and announcing that flags would fly at half-mast for 7 days as the nation prepares for a state funeral.