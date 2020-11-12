 Skip to Content

Heat overcomes 2 Chicago firefighters during high-rise fire

8:49 am Illinois news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Fire officials say two Chicago firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after helping battle an overnight fire in a high-rise commercial building that houses several jewelry stores in the city’s Loop. Chicago fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford says about 200 firefighters were called to the 22-story building known as the Mallers Building after the fire was reported about 4 a.m. Tuesday. Ford says two firefighters overcome by the heat were being treated at a hospital, but no other injuries were reported. Crews doused the flames on the building’s 10th floor in about 90 minutes. Fire investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

Associated Press

