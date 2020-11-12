Interesting season for Big 12 QBs, and not necessarily last

This has been an interesting season for Big 12 quarterbacks. Kansas State and Texas Tech changed starting QBs midseason for different reasons. There are true freshmen starting for both Big 12 teams in Kansas. No. 18 Oklahoma is led by redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler. The senior seasons for Sam Ehlinger at No. 21 Texas and Charlie Brewer at Baylor don’t necessarily have to be the end of their college careers. They could take another season of NCAA eligibility because of COVID-19.