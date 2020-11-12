Is it safe yet to fly during the pandemic?

Anyone thinking about flying for the holidays should know that flights are getting more crowded and that more airlines plan to stop blocking seats. Starting December 1, Southwest will join United and American in allowing all seats to be sold. The airline industry points to a report it funded that found the risk of viral spread on planes very low. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes sitting within 6 feet of others can increase your risk of getting infected. The agency says staying home is best keep yourself and others safe from infection.