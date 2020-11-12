Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department report has found former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta exercised “poor judgment” in handling an investigation into wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida. The report was obtained by The Associated Press and is a culmination of an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility over Acosta’s handling of a secret plea deal with Epstein, who had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. The report also concludes that none of the prosecutors committed misconduct in their interactions with the victims. The conclusions are likely to disappoint the victims, who hoped this would hold the officials accountable for actions they say allowed Epstein to escape justice.