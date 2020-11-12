Key role for Black policy leaders on Biden’s transition team

DETROIT (AP) — Black policy leaders will play a pivotal role in President-elect Joe Biden’s transition, marking one of the most diverse agency review teams ever. Of the 500-plus team members announced this week, more than half are women, and Black men and women are leading more than one-quarter of the teams. The diversity is significant because the teams will be responsible for evaluating the operations of federal agencies that have a broad impact on Americans’ lives. And it’s especially important because Biden will take office at a time when the United States is confronting a historic pandemic, joblessness and police brutality. All those crises have disparately impacted Black Americans.