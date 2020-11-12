Lewis County comes together to aid distance learning

LAGRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) -- A Tri-State community is hard at work to make sure local students are successful in the classroom.

Businesses and community centers have come together to help Lewis County C-1 students make it through distance learning.

Sharon Branham’s grandson, Adam, is a senior at Highland High School. She said it's great the La Grange Community Center is open for students, and the staff has helped Adam with his work.

“One thing they have a place to go and have the opportunity of using their computers and they also have help when they need help. And if they are at home working on this and don't have help when they need help they get frustrated," Branham said.

Traci Mosby is the Curriculum Director for the district, she said moving to the distance learning model was a challenge back in September.

But this time around, thanks to the staff and the community, they have facilities to meet the students' needs.

“We have locations in five different communities and were seeing about 60-70 kids a day. Who are either accessing the internet because they don’t have it at home or it's not strong enough to run a zoom meeting or google meet or something with their teacher," Mosby said.

Branham said the community stepping up has improved her grandson's attitude towards school.

“He’s a lot happier knowing that he is going to get through this school year, because of all the extra help," Branham said.