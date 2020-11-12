McEnany wears 2 hats as WH press secretary, campaign adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kayleigh McEnany is wearing two hats these days, serving as both the White House press secretary and a Trump 2020 campaign adviser. The dual roles have raised questions about the appropriateness of fulfilling both tasks while drawing a taxpayer-financed salary of $183,000 a year. Joe Lockhart, who served as White House press secretary under President Bill Clinton, tweeted that McEnany’s “behavior is both outrageous and damaging” and called for House lawmakers to conduct an inquiry. McEnany says that she has a First Amendment right to express herself and that she makes a point to separate government and political activity.