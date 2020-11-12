Missouri guidance change seeks to reduce school quarantines

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced new guidance aimed at keeping more kids, teachers and staff in school, even those who have been exposed to someone diagnosed with the coronavirus. Currently, anyone in a K-12 setting who is directly exposed must quarantine for 14 days. The new guidance does not require quarantining if both the infected person and the person exposed wore masks. The change comes as the virus continues to surge, with Missouri reporting 4,603 new cases on Thursday, 16 new deaths and a record 2,248 people in hospitals.