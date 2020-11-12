Missouri school officials react to Governor’s new guidance

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson made an announcement Thursday morning on new guidance for Missouri K-12 institutions.

Lewis County C-1 School District is a Tri-State district that conducts aggressive contact tracing, but now are considering change and even a mask mandate.

Currently, they require any student who has been around a positive student less than 6-feet, for more than 15-minutes must go into quarantine.

Now that could change if a mask mandate is implemented as well as the new guidance.

The new guidance states students are properly masked, meaning the mask is covering both the student's nose and mouth, comes in contact with a positive student, they will not have to quarantine.

Lewis County Superintendent John French said the new guidance is something they will consider.

"I can’t say definitely what Lewis County C-1 School District will do. But I think there will be a strong desire to move to that if we possibly can.”

French said they'll need more information before making a decision.

“I still think there’s probably some legal considerations that need to be made. As far as does that take the liability off the school districts.”

District officials say they plan on meeting on the topic to access the situation and hope to have an answer by Monday.