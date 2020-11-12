NCAA voices concern on student-athlete performance bets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An NCAA official is voicing concern over sports betting on the performance of individual student-athletes and suggesting that gambling regulators consider restrictions on such wagers to protect the integrity of the games. Naima Stevenson-Starks, an NCAA vice president, expressed concern about so-called proposition bets involving college athletes. They involve whether a given player will or won’t surpass a certain threshold during a game, like whether a quarterback will throw 3 touchdowns or whether a running back will rush for 100 yards. Such bets are far more common on NFL games than college games, but NFL players don’t attend class with people who could be betting on their performance.