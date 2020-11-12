New device puts music in your head — no headphones required

LONDON (AP) — It’s a concept straight out of a sci-fi film — music and sounds beamed straight into your head, no headphones required. Israeli sound specialists Noveto Systems are debuting a system that creates a “personal sound bubble” around listeners, allowing them to hear their music, video games and other sounds, and not disturb those around them. An Associated Press journalist tested the system this week in London, and says Noveto’s SoundBeamer 1.0 creates 3-D sound so close it feels like it’s inside one’s ears. Noveto says it is working on a smaller and smarter prototype with hopes for a Christmas 2021 release.