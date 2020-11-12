New report ranks Quincy 18th on nationwide COVID-19 hotspot list

There's two patients who need a ventilator, but only one ventilator left.

That's a reality one local doctor said we could be in if the community doesn't get control of this recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

This comes after the city of Quincy got national attention and not the good kind.

Tents are going up as county health officials build another free COVID-19 testing site in Quincy.

It's another effort to fight the worsening surge of COVID-19 cases.

This reflects the numbers in a New York Times article that ranks Quincy 18th on a list of COVID-19 hotspots nationwide and 14th on a list of communities where new cases are rising the fastest.

"It's certainly not a surprise," Associate Professor for Family and Community Medicine with SIU Dr. William Dixon said. "Right now, the Midwest is blowing up with COVID."

Dixon said keeping hospital beds available is most important.

"Those numbers also are reflective of what we're seeing with our hospitalize patients," Dixon said. "Our numbers are going up in the hospital, the number of really sick patients are also going up."

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said the county has been moving in the wrong direction for several weeks now and that's having a direct impact on the hospital, where he said beds are filling up fast.

With daily case counts in the triple digits, he said that's not going to change overnight.

"Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, which means all this disease we're seeing right now, if we didn't have another single COVID case, at this point in time, we're still two weeks of build up," Welch said. "It's going to get worse, before it gets better."

Dixon said science backs it up. Wearing a mask and avoiding large crowds can help stop the spread.

He said if people don't act now, healthcare workers could soon be forced to make unimaginable decisions when having to pick and choose who gets care.

"We need to stop this explosion while we can, so we're not forced to make those decisions, who stays in the hospital, who doesn't, who gets a ventilator, who doesn't," Dixon said.

Welch said they will start COVID-19 testing in the tents November 21.

The Fort Madison and Keokuk area also made it onto one of the lists.

It came in five spots ahead of Quincy on the list of communities where new cases are rising the fastest, ranking 9th.