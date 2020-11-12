WGEM-TV, the dominant NBC affiliate in Quincy, Illinois, has an opportunity for a News Producer to produce our #1 newscasts and provide content to our digital platforms.

Your focus will be on producing real-time content for TV, Radio, Social Media and digital platforms.

You’ll be coached and challenged every day to achieve your full potential, while working in a brand new digital newsroom. Photos here: http://wgem.com/1022-22/

This is a great job for a hard worker with strong potential, a great attitude and the desire to be challenged every day in a collaborative environment.

WGEM News is a recipient of multiple Emmys and Edward R. Murrow Awards. The newsroom has also been recognized for journalistic excellence time and again by broadcasting organizations in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa.

We’re the flagship station for Quincy Media, Inc. With 20 stations doing news, there are many advancement opportunities within our company.

Learn more about Quincy Media here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XcPhi8yv_E&feature=youtu.be

Send a link to your producing reel, resume and references to:

Chad Mahoney

WGEM News Director

cmahoney@wgem.com

WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer.