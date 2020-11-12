NFL television ratings see 6% decline at midseason point

The NFL was not expected to be immune from the ratings declines that have hit all sports this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and presidential election. But the declines are not as bad as some feared at the beginning of the season. Games are averaging 15.1 million television and digital viewers according to the league and Nielsen. That is a 6% decline from last year. Despite the decreases, all but four of the top 30 shows since the season began have been NFL games.