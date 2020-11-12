Nora Baldner announces candidacy for Quincy mayor

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Former local journalist and Quincy University instructor, Nora Baldner, announced her candidacy for Quincy Mayor on Thursday.

Baldner made the announcement on her Facebook Page, Nora Baldner for Mayor and announced there would be an official briefing at 12:30 p.m. in Clat Adams Park and streamed on her Facebook Page.

On Balder's campaign website, under "Qualifications," she states, "we need a forward-thinking leader and a strong collaborator. I have a proven record. We need transparency and better communication from city hall. I have experience with transparency and diplomacy. As a journalist, educator and volunteer, I have led teams, managed budgets, raised funds and created strategic plans."

Baldner is currently the Assistant Professor of Communication at Quincy University.

Baldner's website states she has previously served as president, advisor or committee member for the following organizations: