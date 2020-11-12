Oklahoma man charged in filming death has died in custody

JAY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a northeast Oklahoma man accused of filming a woman’s death after injecting her with methamphetamine has died in custody. The Tulsa World reports that 51-year-old Brian Edward Anderson, of Disney, died Wednesday at hospital in Grove, near the border with Arkansas and Missouri. Staff at the Delaware County Jail had called paramedics to say he was suffering a medical episode. The state Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. Anderson was facing a first-degree murder charge. His wife, Allie Beth Anderson, is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Melissa Vermillion. Allie Anderson remains in custody.