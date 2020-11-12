Police ID man, woman killed in shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a man and woman fatally shot in Ferguson in the same area where Michael Brown was fatally shot by an officer six years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis says 18-year-old Articia Johnson, of St. Louis County, and 22-year-old Corzelius Kent, of St. Louis, were found mortally wounded late Monday at the Canfield Green Apartments. Kent was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson died later at a hospital. No arrests have been reported.