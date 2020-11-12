Police say man shot to death north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed early Thursday in an area north of downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the area on North 13th Street shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday and found the man dead from a gunshot wound. Police did not immediately release the man’s name or age, and no arrests have been reported. The death marked the city’s 225th homicide this year. That compares with 170 homicides recorded in St. Louis for all of 2019.