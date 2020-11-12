Polish far-right march leaders criticized after violence

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Members of Poland’s right-wing government have condemned leaders of an annual far-right march in Warsaw for having failed to prevent violence and injuries. The Independence Day march Wednesday was planned to be held in cars and on motorbikes to observe social distancing, but it was joined by an aggressive crowd on foot that clashed with the police, causing injuries and allegedly setting an apartment on fire with a firecracker. Thirty-five riot police were wounded and 36 people were arrested, Warsaw police said. Amid general outrage, some government politicians blamed the violence on the organizers who allowed people to march on foot.