Pritzker warns of another stay-at-home order if COVID-19 numbers don’t improve

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says the state is heading towards another mandatory stay-at-home order.

Speaking during his daily press conference from Chicago on Thursday, the governor reiterated the Illinois Department of Public Health’s message of staying at home.

“Our goal here is this: We’re asking Illinoisans, no matter where they live, to stay home as much as possible, only leaving for essential activities if you can, like work if you can’t work remotely; school if you’re learning in person; getting groceries; visiting the doctor; or getting a COVID test,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor once again called out local leaders for not enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and those who don’t believe the virus is real.

“What is it going to take to get you to be apart of the solution? Dr. Ezike and I have stood up here every day telling you the facts,” said Gov. Pritzker. “We’ve shown you what this looked like in the spring and how this wave is already worse than that in many regions across the state. What will it take to make this real for you? Do we have to reach a positivity rate of 50% like we’re seeing in Iowa today? 50%? Are you waiting for health care workers to get sick to the point where you don’t have enough staff in the hospital to cover the next shift? Because I promise you, while you failed to take responsibility in your city or your county, that day is coming closer, and it will be on you.”

If things don’t get better, the governor said the state could be put under another mandatory stay-at-home order.

“We’re running out of time, and we’re running out of options. Our growth in new cases is now exponential. We are seeing current numbers and future projections worse than what we saw in the spring,” the governor said. “If things don’t take a turn, some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is all that will be left,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The City of Chicago announced a stay-at-home advisory will be in place for residents starting on Monday. The governor gave Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot credit for doing the decision.

“I want to commend the mayor’s decision because it’s never an easy one to make, but it’s the right one. I should also note the city of Chicago is doing better than the rest of the state right now when you compare it current hospitalization levels to the spring. Let this be a model for action to the rest of the state,” said Gov. Pritzker.

On Thursday, health officials announced 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus, along with 43 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 536,542 cases, including 10,477 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,617 specimens for a total 8,765,100. As of last night, 5,258 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 956 patients were in the ICU and 438 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5, 2020 – November 11, 2020 is 13.9%.

Health officials say once again to limit your travel as much as you can over the next three weeks to help slow the spread of the virus.

For the next three weeks, IDPH is asking people to stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work if working from home is not an option, buying groceries, and visiting the pharmacy. CDC and IDPH recommend limiting travel no matter the distance. In the state’s current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised.