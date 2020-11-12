Prosecutor asks for police probe of statue-removal contract

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia special prosecutor has requested that state police investigate Richmond’s $1.8 million contract for the removal of the city’s Confederate statues. The statues were taken down over the summer, and an inquiry into the contract between the city and a Richmond-area construction company owner was initiated after a political rival of Mayor Levar Stoney’s raised concerns about the deal. The businessman who got the contract had previously made modest political donations to Stoney. An attorney for Stoney said neither he nor the mayor was worried about the investigation. The mayor has said the contract was handled legally and appropriately.