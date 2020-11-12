Quincy yard waste collection season to end

QUINCY (WGEM) -- City officials announced Thursday that Quincy's weekly yard waste collection will end on December 11.

Officials also reported that Evans Recycling at 711 West Radio Road would soon change its hours. They are currently open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.

Starting December 1, 2020 hours change to the following:

December 1st - March 15th, 2021 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturdays (December 24th - March 15th) 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Officials stated the disposal site will be closed on Sundays starting Dec. 6, 2020. It will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.