Siemens quarterly profit rises, last under CEO Kaeser

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German industrial firm Siemens says it increased profit in the most recent quarter despite the pandemic. Profit after tax rose 28% to 1.88 billion. That figure was boosted by a gain from discontinued businesses. And Siemens made a profit for the full fiscal year of 4.2 billion euros, down from 2019. The quarterly earnings are the last under CEO Joe Kaeser, who turns over the top job to current deputy Roland Busch in February.