Tablet donation helps students remote learn in northeast Missouri

With many schools in the area doing remote learning now because of a rise in COVID-19 cases, technology has become an important resource for students to be able to succeed.



That’s why one group is giving away tablets to local students, so they can learn at home.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., kids who live at the Anderson Estates Apartments will get a tablet from NECAC to help local students.



Palmyra School District is not doing full remote learning at this time, but they said this technology helps students do their homework and school work assignments at home.

A teacher in the district said the right technology helps students from falling behind others that have that advantage.

“In this day and age, they can’t keep up if the don’t have it," Addy Gottman, Palmyra R1 Schools instructional learning specialist said. "If they’re home distance learning, they’re still getting the same lectures, the same instruction as the students in the classroom.”

Gottman said this also helps them outside of their daily school work as well.

"If they want to do exploratory learning activities, that’s not a bad idea, " Gottman said. "It’s always a good idea to provide students with more experiences and if that’s what that tool can do for them, I can see a value in that.”

NECAC used Cares Act funding from the federal government to make the tablet donations and the organization has similar events planned for later this month including in Hannibal on November 21.