Trump bans US investment in Chinese military-linked firms

BEIJING (AP) — President Donald Trump has stepped up a conflict with China over security and technology by issuing an order barring Americans from investing in companies that U.S. officials say are owned or controlled by the Chinese military. The order’s impact wasn’t immediately clear but it could add to pressure on companies including telecom equipment giant Huawei and video surveillance provider Hikvision that already face U.S. export bans and other sanctions. It is Trump’s first major action toward China since he lost his re-election bid to challenger Joe Biden. Economists and political analysts have said even if he was defeated Trump was likely to launch more actions Beijing before he leaves office on Jan. 20.