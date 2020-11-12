UN votes to crack down on Somalia’s al-Shabab extremists

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to ban the sale or shipment to Somalia of components of improvised explosive devices that are being increasingly used in attacks by al-Shabab extremists. And it is urging the Somali government to keep cracking down on the militant group’s illegal financing methods which raised over $21 million last year according to U.N. experts. The resolution, adopted Thursday by a 13-0 vote with Russia and China abstaining, reaffirmed the arms embargo against Somalia. It also banned the resale or transfer of any weapons or military equipment sold or supplied to help develop Somalia’s National Security Forces and security sector.