Unwelcome milestone: California hits million COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has become the second state to record 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections. Texas reached the mark earlier this week. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday that California surpassed the grim milestone. It comes nearly 10 months after the first cases were confirmed in the most populous state. California was the first in the nation to implement a statewide stay-at-home order on its nearly 40 million residents in March. After spiking in the summer, the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in California declined markedly into the fall but now is surging again, like much of the nation.