QUINCY (WGEM) -- The person killed in a crash at 54th and Broadway was identified as Kevin Brown, 45, of Quincy.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Quincy Police said that Brown had been driving down Broadway when something fell out of the back of his truck. Brown got out of his truck to pick it up when he was struck and killed.

Police sad no charges have been filed as a result of the crash.

