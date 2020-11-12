WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 11) IHSA Board Of Directors Meets To Try And Put Together A Future Meeting With Representatives From JB Pritzger’s Office Next Week While QND’s Miles McIntyre And Kailey Wall Sign National Letters Of Intent

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors held a virtual update session earlier today to review recent developments related to the IHSA basketball season ahead of the Board’s regularly scheduled meeting on November 19, 2020.

The Board announced that they are formally inviting representatives from Governor Pritzker’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to attend the IHSA Board meeting on November 19. Additionally, the IHSA will also seek representation at the meeting from the Illinois Principals Association, the Illinois Association of School Administrators, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and a coalition of nearly 200 school superintendents who recently contacted the Governor regarding school sports during the 2020-21 school year. We'll keep you up to date on this developing story.

It was a very special day on the Quincy Notre Dame campus with two proud members of the senior class signing National Letters of Intent. We'll have the story and fill you in on where Miles McIntyre and Kailey Wall will be headed next year as they strive to continue their academic and athletic careers.

In the NAIA ranks, Culver-Stockton College Athletic Director Pat Atwell made a major announcement earlier today in Canton, Missouri. Atwell indicated that C-SC will halt all athletic competitions beginning Dec. 1. We'll have more details on this developing story in the Heart Of America Athletic Conference ranks.