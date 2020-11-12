WGEM Sports At Ten (Part II): Wednesday (Nov.11) Two Members Of The Class Of 2021 At Quincy Notre Dame Sign National Letters Of Intent In The Gem City And The Mizzou Tigers Postpone Saturday’s Football Game Against Georgia In The SEC

Miles McIntyre and Kailey Wall both will never forget this special day at Quincy Notre Dame. That's because this afternoon, with their proud family members looking on, the two Raider seniors signed National Letters of Intent/ Miles is set to take his swimming talents to Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri next year. Wall will be ready to hit the collegiate dirt playing softball for Heartland Community College. We'll check in with both McIntyre and Wall and get their thoughts on what went into their decision.

In the SEC, football games continued to be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic in a big way. Earlier today in Columbia, Missouri, it was announced that the Tigers of Mizzou would not have a chance to play host to the Georgia Bulldogs due to reasons surrounding coronavirus. We'll have an update.