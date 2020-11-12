White Sox say they understand ‘seriousness’ La Russa case

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are sticking with new manager Tony La Russa for now, saying they understand the “seriousness” of his latest drunk driving case and will have more to say once it plays out in court. The White Sox said Thursday in a statement they will “have more to say” once the case is resolved. La Russa blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking when he was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The case was filed on Oct. 28 — one day before his hiring — after tests taken the night of his arrest showed his blood alcohol concentration was .095 — above the legal limit of .08. He has pleaded not guilty.