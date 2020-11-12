Williams settles in as go-to RB for No. 2 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 2 Notre Dame has found a potential star running back in sophomroe Kyren Williams. He piled up 140 yards rushing and three touchdowns in last week’s win over top-ranked Clemson. His first score came on a 65-yard sprint on the first offensive play from scrimmage. He added two 3-yard scoring runs in overtime, including the final touchdown of the 47-40 victory. Next up for Williams and the Fighting Irish is a visit to Boston College on Saturday.