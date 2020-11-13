Strong typhoon leaves 42 dead, 20 missing in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thick mud and debris is coating many villages around the Philippine capital after a typhoon killed at least 42 people and caused extensive flooding that sent people fleeing to their roofs. Officials say troops, police and disaster-response teams rescued tens of thousands of people, including many who flooded radio and TV networks and social media with desperate pleas for help. Floodwaters receded and the weather cleared in many areas after Typhoon Vamco blew out into the South China Sea on Friday, but the military said it was still rescuing people trapped in some flooded communities. Amphibious assault vehicles usually used in counter-insurgency operations were deployed for the rescue work.